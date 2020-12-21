REPORT: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for remainder of season, hope to return for playoffs

REPORT: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for remainder of season, hope to return for playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis ) (Source: Ashley Landis)
By Spencer Chrisman | December 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 11:17 AM

(WAFB) - Former LSU star running back and now Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the remainder of the season with hopes that he can return for the playoffs according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Edwards-Helaire suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain and strained hip. Edwards-Helaire was bent backwards while being tackled after a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter in the Chiefs 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie out of LSU carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards in the win against the Saints. On the season Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 carries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.