LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program will part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after just one season, it has been confirmed.
It has also been learned safety coach Bill Busch and defensive line coach Bill Johnson will not return.
Pelini was paid $2.3 million this past season with a $5.2 million buyout in his contract.
The Tiger defense was heavily criticized during the COVID-shortened 5-5 season. So, the news was somewhat expected for the LSU faithful.
The Tigers were ranked No. 124 out of 127 FBS teams, allowing 492 yards per game. They were tied for No. 98 for allowing 34.9 points per game.
More to come.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.