Scientists applaud Vatican deeming COVID-19 vaccines “morally acceptable”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jane Duggen says she and her husband are turning to their faith for the COVID-19 vaccines, especially as the Vatican has denounced developing vaccines prepared from aborted fetus cells.
“I’m praying about it right now,” Duggen said.
“A vaccine that is safe definitely gives encouragement to a population,” Orville Duggan said.
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops though, agreeing with the Vatican’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccines are “morally acceptable”.
In a statement, Louisiana catholic leaders said in part “Given the urgency of this crisis, the lack of available alternative vaccines and the fact that the connection between an abortion that occurred decades ago and receiving a vaccine produced today is remote, vaccines in these circumstances can be morally justified.”
“None of the material from the cells will ever make it into the vaccine. The vaccine is a virus and there’s no tissue of any kind in the vaccine nor is any tissue used in making the vaccine,” Lucio Miele said.
Chair of Genetics at LSU Health, Dr. Lucio Miele explained how science is a ladder, what’s developed or discovered generally builds on decades of findings.
“RNA vaccines were being studied already for cancer, a lot of these ideas came from the world of cancer immunology,” said Miele.
The COVID-19 vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines or mRNA, but Miele says the research for these vaccines first began decades ago in the world of cancer research which did use stem cell research at the time.
The COVID-19 vaccines of today, he says did not use any of those cells just the research information.
“It’s not like people came up with the notion of using RNA for vaccines of just one coronavirus became an issue, we’ve been using the knowledge that came from the world of cancer immunology,” Miele said.
Dr. Miele, a raised Catholic himself, says he was encouraged to read the church’s memo today, looking forward to when he receives his shots.
“I am looking forward to receiving the vaccine to protect those of us who may be even more at risk than I am,” Miele said.
