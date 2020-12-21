Sharply colder on Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild weather will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds move in on Wednesday ahead of a strong holiday cold front.
This next front will be a strong one as the cold air behind it will bring quite the chill for Christmas. Right now the timing of the front’s arrival is overnight Wednesday.
Highs on Christmas Eve will fall into the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s.
Christmas morning could bring widespread freezing temperatures to the area followed by another cold day on Christmas. It could get close to freezing for parts or most of the immediate South Shore. Stay tuned for updates. This would be a plants, pets, people freeze not one for pipes. No rain or really much cloud cover is expected for Christmas.
Another weak front arrives late in the weekend but otherwise it looks nice and cool.
