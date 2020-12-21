Shelby: Sunny start to the week

We’re off to a pleasant start to the week despite some morning fog. Once the fog breaks, mostly sunny skies will take us into the low 60s this afternoon. This pattern continues Tuesday- a chilly morning followed by a mild afternoon with a few more clouds.
Wednesday will warm to near 70 ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances will rise Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as the front crosses. A strong storm or two will be possible with the frontal passage.
Temperatures will fall rapidly behind the front, and we’re expecting very cold conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs on Christmas Eve will fall into the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s. Christmas morning could bring widespread freezing temperatures to the area followed by another cold day on Christmas. No rain is expected on Christmas Day.
The weekend will feature cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.
