STPSO: Man injured in Lacombe shooting

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lacombe that left a man injured.
Deputies responded to numerous calls of gunshots heard near the 26000 block of Jackson Street. When they arrived at the scene around 2 a.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
