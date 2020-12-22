Amazon building massive fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish

“You don’t become the world’s largest online retailer without making a series of well-reasoned strategic investments, and Amazon’s selection of Carencro for its new fulfillment center is a testament to this,” Gov. Edwards said. “This 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will not only prove to be a tremendous asset for all of Louisiana, but the project also will create 500 full-time jobs on-site, and spur the growth of other jobs in Acadiana. I am proud to welcome this new fulfillment center to Louisiana, and I look forward to Amazon’s continued investment in our great state.”