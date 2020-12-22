$15 billion to aid music venues in stimulus package gives local owners hope

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Of the $900 billion in the COVID stimulus relief package passed by congress, $15 billion dollars is set to go to music venues, museums and theatres if signed into law.
Owners of music venues who’ve had to shutter their doors for the past 9 months say they wouldn’t be able to survive past a few more months, still having to pay their bills with little to no income coming in.
This bill would provide 45-percent of a venue’s revenue from last year, critical for those who were the first to close and likely the last to open.
“It costs me $10,000 a month to have the doors closed,” owner of Blue Nile, Jesse Paige said.
Some clubs are boarded up and silent.
“We’re, you know, hustling 10 times harder for 10 times less right now,” owner of D.B.A., Tom Thayer said.
Others are trying anything to fill the void with to-go drinks and livestream performances.
“It doesn’t make sense for any of us to come back in something less than what we were,” Assistant Manager of Spotted Cat Music Club, Brad Clement said.
From the Blue Nile down to D.B.A. and the Spotted Cat, Frenchmen Street’s pulse is faint.
“We would be burning cash if we open the door,” Paige said. “We need to be at about 75-percent capacity to 100-percent capacity to make our numbers work.”
No customers, so no employees, meaning music venues weren’t able to take advantage of the paycheck protection program. Those loans forgiveness hinged on spending over 75-percent on payroll.
“We’ve already lost a few clubs, we don’t want to lose anymore,” Thayer said.
These three venues are part of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a group that lobbied for the ‘Save the Stage Act’, folded into the stimulus package.
It allows owners to apply for grants supporting six months of payments to employees and for costs like rent and utilities.
The business has to have lost at least 25 percent of their revenue.
Those that lost more than 90 percent will be able to apply in the first two weeks after the bill becomes law.
The grants will be capped at $10 million, restricting publicly traded companies and other large players.
“I don’t get too high on stuff until it’s there and I, you know, once my bookkeeper starts, you know, asking for documentation or whatever, then I’ll start to see that it’s real, but it certainly is encouraging,” Thayer said.
There’s still so much uncertainty and a venue is nothing but a stage without its musicians.
“I would like to see the city possibly do a little bit more for our musicians and our cultural bearers,” Clement said. “I think that there’s a lot of talk about it but that’s all it is, it’s just talk, and we see there’s this big fiasco with Dick Clark and now the city’s spending $500,000 that was supposed to go for arts and culture.”
It’s been 9 months that an integral part of the city’s fabric has been fluttering like a loose thread, but this helping hand brings hope.
“It means that we can live to see another day and it’s going to take us a long time to bring our New Orleans music culture back and this is some insurance that that will happen,” Paige said.
