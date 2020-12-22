Former LSU DT Siaki Ika commits to Baylor; rejoins former LSU DC Dave Aranda

WACO, Texas (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who entered the transfer portal in October, is staying in the South to be coached by a familiar face.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound nose tackle from Salt Lake City, Utah, has committed to Baylor, rejoining former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, now the head coach of the Bears.
Ika’s playing time reportedly diminished for the Tigers after the shift from Aranda’s 4-3 defensive scheme to the 3-4 run by current defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.
He had five total tackles and one sack this past season. The sack happened in the 41-7 win over Vanderbilt.
