JPSO: Woman wanted for questioning in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Metairie

Metairie, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating 56-year-old Bridget Benton after a fatal accident in Metairie on Monday morning.
JPSO describes her to stand about 5′6″ and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last known to reside in Metairie.
Through a Crimestoppers tip, they were able to identify a silver 2008 Lexus LS as a suspect vehicle in the incident. They added the license plate possibly displays ‘391CTM’.
The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A man was bicycling down 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when a vehicle struck him from behind. The person driving then fled the scene.
A bystander then arrived to help and called 911. However, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the location of either the suspect vehicle or Bridget Benton is asked to call JPSO’s Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers.
