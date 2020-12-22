LSP: Houma teen charged with vehicle homicide after Terrebonne Parish hit-and-run

Terrebonne Parish, La. (WVUE) - 19-year-old Diego Barrios-Collins was charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit and run driving, improper lane usage, and illegal window tint after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The crash occurred on LA 57 south of Industrial Boulevard.
Barrios-Collins was headed south on LA 57 in a truck before swerving out of his lane and striking a pedestrian. He then fled the scene before returning and he was arrested.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. However, their identity will not be released until the family has been notified.
Barrios-Collins’ blood alcohol concentration was above the underage legal limit of 0.02g percent.
Troop C has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2020.
