LSU ranks No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers baseball team is ranked No. 7 in the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll that was released on Monday, Dec. 21.
This is the ninth time out of 10 seasons that the Tigers have started the season ranked in the top 10.
LSU finished fall practice in November and the team will begin preseason workouts on Friday, Jan. 29. The schedule for the 2021 season will be finalized in the coming weeks.
The 2021 season features a 39-man roster for the Tigers including the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation by Baseball America magazine. LSU also has 10 position players returning with starting experience and 11 pitchers who recorded innings last season.
There are seven Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25 of the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll and 12 teams from the SEC ranked in the Top 50.
2021 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll (2020 records in parentheses):
- Florida (16-1)
- Vanderbilt (13-5)
- UCLA (13-2)
- Texas Tech (16-3)
- Ole Miss (16-1)
- Miami (12-4)
- LSU (12-5)
CLICK HERE to see full rankings
