LSU’s York, Stingley named 1st-Team All-SEC by coaches; Amite’s DeVonta Smith named SEC Offensive Player of the Year

York set a new LSU record with his game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida, 37-34. He is tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18 in 2020. He connected on 18-of-21 field goals and six of those kicks were from 50 yards or longer. York finished the season by making his last eight field goal attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season finale.