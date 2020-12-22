Man injured in Algiers shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured early Tuesday morning. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | December 22, 2020 at 5:32 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Flanders Street and Catalina Drive. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

