Man shot to death on Opelousas Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Algiers.
NOPD reported the shooting just before Noon Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Opelousas Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
