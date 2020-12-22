Mother speaks out on violent crime after her son was fatally gunned down in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother makes an emotional plea for the violence to stop in Algiers after someone gunned down her son in the middle of the day.
The scene is clear this afternoon after a man was gunned down on the corner of Verret and Opelousas Avenue in Algiers Point.
“I felt it. Because the Lord talks to me. I felt it. I felt it all week long,” Keicia Jones Fox said.
Jones Fox says she had a feeling something was going to happen. Someone shot her 22-year-old son, George, several times in Algiers Point.
“I had a neighbor that came and called me and said Keicia come get him. They just shot your son up. Come get him,” Jones Fox said.
Fox believes her son knew his life was in danger.
“Oh yeah he knew. Because he knows who’s chasing him. They chased him down like a dog. I may not know but they chased him down like a dog,” Jones Fox said.
While family and friends on the scene are devastated by what happened, his murder sparked a community reaction since Algiers has seen at least a dozen incidents of gun violence in just the past week alone. This includes several murders.
“How many more murders do we need before you realize there’s a problem,” Bridgette said.
With a message stating the violence in New Orleans has to end.
“I hope they catch the murderer whoever he may be or whoever they may be because honestly, this cannot continue to go on. This cannot continue to go on. It has to be stopped,” Jones Fox said.
NOPD did not release any additional details on this case, but they are asking the public for help to provide you have any information, contact homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.
