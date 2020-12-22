New Orleanians Await New Round of Stimulus Help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Of New Orleans is experiencing an unemployment rate significantly higher than the rest of the state and word of the new stimulus relief package is welcome news. The bill provides $600 payments to many individuals and relief to renters, business owners and venue operators. Rob Masson has the story.
For many New Orleanians the pandemic has taken a toll, especially those who lost loved ones.
It has also taken a huge financial toll for those who are out of work. New Orleans unemployment rate is more than twice as high as the rest of the country according to the bureau of labor statistics, and for many it’s a matter of survival.
“I will use it to catch up on a lot of bills and have a joyful Christmas,” said Jolynette Shepherd of New Orleans.
The new bill provides $600 payments to single people earning up to $75,000 while married couple who earn up to $150,000 will receive $1,200.
The unemployed will get $300 a week extra. The bill also sets up a $15 billion grant program for operators of live venues theaters and museums, which lost at least 25% of their income in 2020.
“The service industry is one area that really suffering so that anything that can stimulate that that’s a good thing that will help raise the time for everybody,” said Jeff Forbes of New Orleans.
But while the mayor welcomes help for citizens dealing with financial distress, she is concerned that the relief package fails to help cities like New Orleans deal with a deficit tagged at $100 million.
“It will not bring any money into the city to help with operating expenses,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
One of the big pluses of the new relief bill is help for landlords, something which was not included in the first cares act.
“There’s $25 billion in there for landlord assistance and tenants get to stay another month,” said first city court clerk Austin Badon, who has seen dozens of evictions handled in his court over the past year.
The new relief package also puts a stop on evictions until The end of January, but many wish the money came sooner.
“There’s families that need that money instantly, like right now,” said Shepherd.
The first relief checks are expected to go out in six days.
The mayor hopes another stimulus bill early next year will include direct assistance to cities like New Orleans that are suffering from budget deficits.
