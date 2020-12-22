New Orleans police arrest juvenile, seek suspect in Aligers armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and are looking for an 18-year-old man after a rash of armed robberies in the Algiers area.
Tyron Davis, 18, and the 17-year-old who is not identified, are considered suspects in the incidents.
From December 17-20, detectives investigated five reported armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery. During the course of the follow-up investigation, these incidents were determined to be linked:
- An armed robbery in the 6400 block of Woodland Drive on December 17, where two armed subjects allegedly stole the victim’s black Nissan Sentra sedan.
- An armed robbery in the 3000 block of Rue Parc Fontaine on December 19, where two armed suspects took a wallet and cell phone from the victim.
- An armed robbery in the 3000 block of Woodland Drive on December 19, where two armed subjects reportedly robbed a victim of money and fled in a black sedan.
- An attempted armed robbery on December 20 in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, where two armed suspects attempted to rob a victim of his vehicle. The victim refused and sped away. One of the armed subjects allegedly fired a single shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking it near the window and causing the window to shatter.
- An armed robbery on December 20 in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard, where two suspects – one of which was reportedly armed – stole the victim’s wallet. The suspects reportedly fled in a black Nissan sedan.
- An armed robbery on December 20 in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Drive, where two armed suspects allegedly robbed the victim of cash from his wallet.
In responding to the reported armed robbery incidents on December 20, Fourth District officers located a black Nissan Sentra matching the description of the stolen vehicle and suspect vehicle in the aforementioned armed robberies, police said.
After a brief attempt to run from officers, the suspects’ vehicle was abandoned. Fourth District officers apprehended one of the vehicle’s occupants, identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male.
During his arrest, the juvenile was found to be in possession of two handguns, police said. After being advised of his legal rights in the presence of his parents – later confessed to his involvement in the five aforementioned armed robbery incidents. Further investigation provided information linking Davis to the incidents. With this evidence and information, Fourth District detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Davis.
The juvenile suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and one count of juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Davis is wanted on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count each of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information on these incidents or on the whereabouts of Tyron Davis is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
