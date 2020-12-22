NOPD: Driver dies after falling off I-10 following crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating the death of a man following a vehicle crash Monday evening on I-10.
Officers responded to a call of a crash on I-10 eastbound near Poydras Street around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man on the lower portion of the road at Poydras St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through their investigation, police learned that the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of a red Dodge pickup truck. After the man exited his vehicle, for unknown reasons he went over the guardrail and landed on the roadway below.
NOPD has not identified the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the crash that could help investigators, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Detective Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
