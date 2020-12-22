NOPD: Man shot in the leg in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.
NOPD reported the shooting around 8:25 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4700 block of Laine Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
