Police search for a group of young burglars who struck in the Uptown area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 3 a.m. on Monday, surveillance cameras outside of JetGo and Shawarma On the Go captured four people attempting to break-in.
“They tried to open the door, but they could not,” said the business owner, Abbas Alsherees.
One of the young men left and came back with a hammer.
A camera on the inside captured them bashing the door in. Each one jumped into the business and started robbing the place.
“They took the money from the cash register and some items, some cigars and stuff,” Alsherees said.
They rummaged through the business making a mess. The owner says they did more damage than anything else. On their way, one suspect even broke a window just to leave.
The owner says he’ll have to pay out of pocket to fix everything because his insurance deductible is too high.
Just one hour before they broke into JetGo, police say the same group of young men busted the windows of ‘Your CBD Store’ a few blocks away on Magazine St. and robbed the place.
Police say all four are also responsible for eight car burglaries in the area.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.