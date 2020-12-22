Second Harvest Food Bank says food insecurity in Louisiana is beyond urgent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Second Harvest Food Bank says the need right now in the state is beyond urgent.
It’s been feeding around half a million people a month since the pandemic started in the 23 Louisiana parishes it serves. And, this Christmas week is no exception, as people struggling line up for the free drive-thru food pantries in New Orleans.
“It’s been real tough, it’s been very challenging, out of work like a lot of other people, I am sure. It definitely has been some trying times and with the help of God, we will all push through it, we will get through it,” said Corey Albert of New Orleans.
“The food insecurity for our area, for South Louisiana, is beyond urgent. And, it has been for 9 to 10 months. We honestly have never seen anything like this,” said Jay Vise with Second Harvest Food Bank.
On top of that, the State says it has responded to an unprecedented food need this year due to the pandemic and recent hurricanes. Louisiana distributed more than $674 million in emergency food assistance. And, according to the Department of Children and Family Services, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program served an all-time high number of households.
Second Harvest Food Bank says it’s been feeding around half a million people a month since the pandemic started.
If you would like to help, you can volunteer your time or make a financial, food, or supply donation here. And, if you are in need of food, you can call 211 for assistance finding the nearest food pantry in your neighborhood. That non-emergency line is staffed 24/7.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.