Shelby: Mild temperatures ahead of big Christmas cool down

Patchy dense fog is present again this morning. One the sun helps get rid of the fog, mild conditions will continue today with a few clouds. More clouds move in on Wednesday ahead of a strong holiday cold front.
The strong cold front will move through overnight Wednesday bringing a line of rain and storms. By the morning of Christmas Eve, most rain will be gone, and cold, windy conditions will be moving in. Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s.
Christmas morning could bring widespread freezing temperatures to the area followed by another cold day on Christmas. It could get close to freezing even for parts of the immediate South Shore. Pipes don’t appear to be a concern, but pets, plants, and people should be protected. No rain or substantial cloud cover is expected for Christmas Day.
Slightly more mild temperatures are expected over the weekend with another weak front arriving late Sunday.
