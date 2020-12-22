Temperatures plunge Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday is the last mild day before a strong cold front arrives Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, rain and a few storms are likely Wednesday evening. A few could be strong to severe with a brief tornado possible. Overall the severe weather threat is low.
During the day Thursday it will be very windy with gusts to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s. The winds will make it feel like it’s in the 30s.
Widespread frost is likely Friday morning. Most areas will freeze and it will be close to freeze on the immediate South Shore as well. A hard freeze is not expected anywhere. Plants should be protected for areas that have not had a freeze so far this season. Otherwise make sure people and pets have safe and adequate heat.
Christmas day will be sunny and cold with highs barely reaching 50 degrees if at all. Most of the day will be in the 40s. Another freeze is likely Saturday morning.
The weekend looks nice and quiet but not as frigid with seasonably cool temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.