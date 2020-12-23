JPSO: Fight inside Lakeside Mall sparks fear of active shooter situation

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after a fight inside Lakeside Mall.
According to a spokesperson for JPSO, two people were involved in a fight inside of the Dillard’s. Both were arrested at the scene.
At one point during the incident, employees and shoppers believed that there was an active shooter inside of the mall but JPSO says they don’t believe any shots were fired.
The incident remains under investigation.
