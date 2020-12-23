NOPD: Amazon delivery van stolen in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen Amazon delivery van.
According to NOPD, the Amazon delivery driver arrived at a home in the 7700 block of Sandpiper Street to deliver packages around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after, a white Ford Explorer SUV with no visible license plate parked across the street.
After the delivery driver exited the van, a suspect exited rear driver’s side of the SUV and got into the Amazon delivery van. The suspect fled the scene in the van with the SUV following behind.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
If anyone has any information that could help with locating the van and the suspects, they are asked to contact NOPD’s Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
