NOPD Calls Morrison Road Shooting ‘Justifiable Homicide’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans East gas station shut down for the holidays, after an employee fatally shot an apparent robber, after the robber opened fire on a cashier. New Orleans police are not filing charges in the case.
It happened at 10:30 Tuesday night.
“It was he and the cashier, the customer came in and walked over to the cooler and then came around and told the cashier to give him the money,” said
Big EZ Fuel owner Nick Hingle says that’s when things turned
violent, at the convenience store in the 6500 block of Morrison Rd.
“He apparently thought she wasn’t moving fast enough and he just started shooting. she dropped to the ground,” said Hingle.
Hingle says a store employee who stocks his refrigerator coolers carries a gun, and stepped in.
“He’s kind of security, we like to have either police security or another man here I hate to have a girl here by herself,” said Hingle.
The owner of the store says it all happened very quickly and he says his cooler man began firing when the robbery suspect began firing first.
“The cooler man came back behind the wall, he was armed and returned fire and shot and killed him,” said Hingle.
Neighbors were relieved that no store employees were hurt.
“It’s out of control, it’s out of control and I pray it gets better,” said a man who identified himself as “Joseph”.
“I pray this be a warning to anybody else who would get out there and try and rob somebody or do harm to somebody for the sake of money,” said Corey Cooper of New Orleans.
Police questioned the store employees and reviewed video surveillance of the fatal shooting, then released them, after calling the shooting death, a justifiable homicide.
“I asked him if he was ex-military because if you saw him in action he just stood right up and did his job,” said Hingle.
Hingle says his employees are shaken up but are otherwise OK and Will now take a few days off.
“I’m not going to open the store until after Christmas and give everybody a chance to settle down a little bit,” said Hingle.
The Orleans Parish coroners office says the case is still under investigation, so they are not releasing the identity of the man who was fatally shot.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.