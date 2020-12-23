NOPD: Two people injured in separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night that has left two people injured.
NOPD reported the first shooting around 9:50 p.m. in the St. Claude neighborhood.
Police say they received a call from a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. It was later determined that the incident happened in the 1200 block of Gallier Street.
The second incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in New Orleans East.
According to NOPD, a person arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. Through their investigation, they learned that the shooting occurred in the 10400 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in both shootings.
If anyone has any information about either of these shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
