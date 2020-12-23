Pelicans open season with 113-99 win over Raptors

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans opened up the season with a win over the Toronto Raptors behind double-doubles by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
The Pels (1-0) got the 113-99 victory over the Raptors (0-1).
Ingram led the way with 24 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He was one board shy of his first career triple-double. Williamson had 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of his career.
J.J. Redick added 23 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Lonzo Ball chipped in 16.
New Orleans pulled out the win on a strong second half, outscoring Toronto, 63-42, after the break. The Pelicans have some things to clean up moving forward. They turned the ball over 27 times and shot only 50% from the free throw line. However, they were 19-of-42 on 3-pointers (45.2%). J.J. Redick was 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc. The Raptors only shot 30.4% on their threes.
The Pels will travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Christmas Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
