Pelicans tipoff 2020-21 season tonight against the Raptors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans tipoff their 2020-21 season tonight against the Raptors in Tampa Bay.
Toronto will play their home games in Tampa due to COVID restrictions in Canada.
A New Orleans starting five could consist of: Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Steven Adams.
This will be the first regular season game for new coach, Stan Van Gundy.
If you focused on the Pels’ preseason, it’s a good possibility you’ll see more of Zion this season. He played 33 and 34 minutes in the Pelicans preseason contest.
The Pelicans finished last season, 30-42. That was good for only 13th place in the Western Conference.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.