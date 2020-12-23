Shelby: One more mild day before holiday chill

We have one more day of mild conditions before our big Christmas cool down! Expect plenty of clouds and highs near 70.
While only a few showers are expected during the day, a strong cold front will bring a line of rain and storms late tonight. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado. Overall, the severe weather threat is a 2 out of 5.
By Thursday morning, the rain will have moved east and cold, windy conditions will be moving in. Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s.
Christmas morning could bring widespread freezing temperatures to the area. It could get near freezing even for parts of the immediate South Shore. Pipes don’t appear to be a concern, but pets, plants, and people should be protected. No rain or substantial cloud cover is expected for Christmas Day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Saturday morning could be even colder as winds totally calm. Mid 20s are not out of the question north of the Lake, and once again we will flirt with the freezing mark on the south shore. The afternoon will be more comfortable, though, with highs in the mid 50s.
