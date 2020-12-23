Veterans surprised with mortgage relief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a hard year. For those who have already sacrificed so much, this holiday season is looking a little brighter thanks to a local non profit who surprised some military veterans with housing relief.
“We’re going to be paying off your mortgage this month,” said William Stoudt, executive director of Rebuilding Together New Orleans, as he knocked on the door of Army veteran Shawn Goffner-Growe’s house.
“With COVID, I’m not able to work. I’m married and my husband works, but it’s kind of hard. We have six children,” said Goffner-Growe. “We went from maybe having a few presents under the tree. I’m sure we’re able to get a little more now!”
Stoudt said the non profit was able to help 10 veterans this year with rent or mortgage payments. He said it’s important to support veterans because not only did they serve our country, but many continue to serve in their own communities.
“There’s so much need and 10 veterans is great,” said Stoudt. “It’s over $10,000 in support, but there’s still so much need.”
A little extra help after a trying year can go a long way.
“You have no idea, because it’s been so hard,” said Army veteran Burnell Cotlon. “To have someone to help me out, I still believe in Santa Claus, put it like that!”
Rebuilding Together New Orleans provides critical home repairs to low income families and veterans throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.