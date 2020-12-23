Wednesday, December 23: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, December 23, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 293,934 total cases - 2,976 new cases
- 7,226 total deaths - 68 new deaths
- 1,675 patients in hospitals - increase of 28 patients
- 196 patients on ventilators - increase of 15 patients
- 247,501 patients recovered - increase of 14,776 patients
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1A
Vaccine Series Initiated - 22,108
Total Doses Administered - 22,108
Providers Enrolled - 879
Completed Vaccine Series - 0
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update -
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
