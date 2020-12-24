Alabama WR, DeVonta Smith, native of Amite, La., named Heisman Trophy finalist

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
The other three finalists are Alabama junior quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Florida senior quarterback Kyle Trask.
Smith is trying to become the first non-quarterback winner since former Alabama running back Derrick Henry lifted the hardware in 2015 and the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991.
He leads the nation in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511), and yards after the catch (768). He ranks No. 2 in the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4).
Smith is the all-time SEC leader in receiving touchdowns. He holds the Alabama record for career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving touchdowns (17).
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
