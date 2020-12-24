CDC eviction moratorium expiration nears, renters and landlords in limbo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is expected to expire in one week, if the stimulus bill that would extend it doesn’t become law. The clock is ticking as renters and landlords wait to see what happens while preparing for civil court in the new year.
Brian McGlothin rents a home in New Orleans. He said he never thought he would be in this situation where he would be facing eviction.
“I don’t have $1,100 every month,” said McGlothin, who lost his job earlier in the year due to the pandemic and is now struggling to find a job that can make ends meet. On top of unemployment, he is a parent who has to make sure his child attends virtual school.
“I want to make sure he has a good home to live in,” he said. “But it’s like, the landlord is not working with us.”
The CDC eviction moratorium halts residential evictions for nonpayment of rent through December 31, 2020. This means landlords cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment of rent. The moratorium was put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
McGlothin is now facing eviction at the start of the new year.
“I’m so worried that I might not have a place to live,” he said. “The landlord is just doing their job. They need to get paid too, but also like, the whole New Orleans can’t be out on the street.”
Something that could be a very real possibility for some.
Attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Alexis Erkert said since the CDC moratorium was put in place in September 2020, the law center has represented about 684 households across the region. That amount totals to roughly 1,600 individuals who are facing eviction.
“I fear that unless some of these protections get continued, we are on the precipice of an epidemic of homelessness,” said Erkert.
HousingNOLA is an organization that works to create housing solutions in New Orleans that helps both the tenant and the landlord.
Executive Director for HousingNOLA Andreanecia Morris said renters have been on the frontline of the housing crisis from the beginning.
“They’ve always been the most vulnerable and we have done a terrible job serving them and the landlords who rely on them to make their businesses work,” she said.
Morris said the organization knew the pandemic would be a devastating impact to an already fragile system.
“HousingNOLA issued its report card a few months ago. It was an ‘F’,” she said. “We were failing to address the housing crisis in the city of New Orleans and that’s on our leaders, on our businesses and that’s on us.”
A tough situation for both tenants and those who rent property for a living, like Lashield Butler who owns and rents out a handful of homes in the city. She’s trying to evict a tenant who she said is refusing to work with her on a rent payment plan and is damaging her property.
“The pandemic didn’t bring on the fact that people just take advantage of the system,” she said. “The pandemic just made it easier and better.”
She said she tries to show compassion toward her tenants who may be struggling, but sometimes she has no choice.
“We’re not down there just because we enjoy evicting people. We’re down there because we’ve tried and exhausted all possibilities,” said Butler.
Her eviction court date is scheduled in January. But she said not all tenants are bad-- just like how not all landlords are cold. Each side is just trying to survive this pandemic.
For landlords and homeowners, the foreclosure moratorium has been extended until January 21. It is unknown at this time of publication if the eviction moratorium will be extended for renters. That extension would give renters protection until the end of January 2021, and it would be included in the COVID-19 relief package which is now in question.
