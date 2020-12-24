‘Easy as Pie’ Mini Crab Dip Pie Recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This holiday season it’s much easier to keep things simple in the kitchen, but you don’t want to miss out on the flavors that make Louisiana cuisine so delicious. Lynn Krieger with RootsAndBulb.com puts together a recipe that is so simple and quick to make but will also leave your taste buds tantalized.
Check out her recipe on her website here: Crab Dip “Mini Pies.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.