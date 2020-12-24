How are Nola churches celebrating Christmas Eve safely?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tis the season to come together, but that can be difficult when we all have to stay six-feet apart.
“I think people are really tired and it’s been a very difficult year for everybody and I think coming together, brings a little normalcy to it,” Amy Garafola said.
The first mass of Christmas Eve just let out at St. Joseph Church.
”This is not something I could do on TV, I have to be here,” Garafola said.
For Amy and Lily Garafola, family gatherings are going to be a lot smaller. Many people won’t even get to see their families this Christmas, taking a bit of heart out of the holidays.
”I think everybody is sensing a need for community and the presence of God,” Fr. Tom Stehlik said. “One thing is we realize how much we depend on each other and how much we need God at these times, so you know what scripture says, God works for the good of all who believe in Him, who love Him. So, even through tragedies, good things can come.”
Fr. Tom Stehlik says he’s seen a lot of good come from his congregation, although he may not see as many filling the pews.
The Archdiocese says many of their churches have been holding multiple Christmas Eve services to make sure everyone can space out.
Churches of all denominations have also been live streaming their services.
But for Stehlik, it’s not about how you worship.
”Whether your able to attend mass, or pray in your home, or stream live, just turn to the Lord and just celebrate Christmas in a simple way because that’s the way Jesus was born, in a simple stable and a simple manger, but he came with great love and came to be with us,” Stehlik said.
St. Joseph had two early masses, one in Spanish, and will be livestreaming their midnight mass on Facebook along with another service on Christmas morning.
