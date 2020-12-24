JPSO: Suspect in fatal hit and run arrested in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash in Metairie.
JPSO says 56-year-old Bridget Benton was arrested Thursday in Hancock County, Mississippi.
Benton is accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 3 a.m. Monday. Benton then fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Investigators later identified Benton’s silver 2008 Lexus LS and the vehicle involved in the crash.
Benton will be extradited to Jefferson Parish where she will be booked with negligent homicide, felony hit and run and obstruction of justice.
