Man, woman found shot to death in vehicle by apartment building, JPSO says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man and woman were killed in a vehicle outside of an apartment in near Transcontinental, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies are investigating the double homicide that occurred Wednesday night in Metairie.
At about 11 p.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of Yale St. in reference to a report that two apparently deceased males had been found in a vehicle in front of an apartment building.
Neighbors reported hearing what they believed may have been gunshots about an hour prior to the discovery of the victims.
Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators said later that one of the victims is a woman.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.