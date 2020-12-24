NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East Thursday afternoon.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 4 p.m.
Officers were called to a local hospital after two men arrived by private conveyance with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Through their investigation police were able to determine that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Symmes Avenue and Irby Street.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
