Safety Marcus Williams misses his second practice in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints secondary has dealt with injuries all season, and it looks like they’re dealing with another one in Marcus Williams. The fourth-year safety missed his second practice in a row with an ankle injury.
Drew Brees could be without another weapon this Friday, Tre’Quan Smith is also nursing an ankle injury. Michael Thomas is currently on the injured reserve, and can’t return until the playoffs.
The Saints hosts the Vikings at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The game can be seen on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.
