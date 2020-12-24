Shelby: Storms move out, wind & cold move in

Overnight rain shifts east as windy and cold conditions pour into the area. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through this afternoon for 15-30 MPH sustained winds and higher gusts. Temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout the day and feel like the 30s with the wind. Cloud cover may linger through lunchtime, but sunny skies will return for this afternoon and overnight.
Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s north and west of the Lake and into the low to mid 30s on the south shore for Christmas morning. Pets and plants should be protected. Christmas Day will be dry and sunny with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.
Another very cold night is expected Friday night into early Saturday. Older homes with exposed pipes should protect them or run a small stream of water north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. A light freeze is possible on the south shore, so pets and plants should be protected again.
Temperatures will then rebound over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Early to middle next week, highs will get into the 70s!
