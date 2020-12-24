Thursday, Dec. 24: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | December 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 11:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 24, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

  • 296,499 total cases - 2,562 new cases
  • 7,272 total deaths - 46 new deaths
  • 1,633 patients in hospitals - decrease of 42 patients
  • 199 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
  • 247,501 patients recovered - no change

LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION

Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1A

Vaccine Series Initiated - 32,766

Total Doses Administered - 32,766

Providers Enrolled - 879

Completed Vaccine Series - 0

Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 10,658

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

