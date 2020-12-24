Thursday, Dec. 24: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 24, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 296,499 total cases - 2,562 new cases
- 7,272 total deaths - 46 new deaths
- 1,633 patients in hospitals - decrease of 42 patients
- 199 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 247,501 patients recovered - no change
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1A
Vaccine Series Initiated - 32,766
Total Doses Administered - 32,766
Providers Enrolled - 879
Completed Vaccine Series - 0
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 10,658
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.