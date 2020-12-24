Zack: A cold but sunny Christmas ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold snap just in time for Christmas, it’s how many view Christmas weather and well it’s here.
That strong northerly breeze will continue into tonight as temperatures drop quickly after dark. Santa’s flight into the area will be a cold one but Santa and his reindeer will feel right at home with this North Pole type of weather. Lows going into your Christmas morning will be around 30 on the north shore and middle 30s south of the lake. Feels like readings will be in the 20s in most spots with that wind.
A beautiful but cold Christmas Day is on the way as sunny skies warm us up from near freezing in the morning to the upper 40s by the afternoon. There will continue to be a brisk breeze through the day but that wind will finally die off by evening. This will set the stage for our coldest night of this stretch coming Saturday morning. Middle 20s are possible on the north shore with freezing temperatures even into the city. The majority of you need to protect the pets, plants and people the next two nights, pipes should not be a concern unless you are in far northern areas in MS.
If you don’t like the cold, it’s not going to last all that long. By Sunday we are back to the upper 60s for afternoon highs and next week it’s back to the 70s. Our next chance for rain arrives in the middle of the week.
