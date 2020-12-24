Zack: A cold but sunny Christmas ahead

A beautiful but cold Christmas Day is on the way as sunny skies warm us up from near freezing in the morning to the upper 40s by the afternoon. There will continue to be a brisk breeze through the day but that wind will finally die off by evening. This will set the stage for our coldest night of this stretch coming Saturday morning. Middle 20s are possible on the north shore with freezing temperatures even into the city. The majority of you need to protect the pets, plants and people the next two nights, pipes should not be a concern unless you are in far northern areas in MS.