Zack: Tornado watches go up; line of storms moving through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the FOX 8 viewing area through the night tonight as a line of strong to severe storms sweep across the area.
This line has the potential to produce damaging wind gusts or even tornadoes as it moves by. The timing shows the worst of the weather between 1AM - 4AM with conditions improving closer to daybreak on your Christmas Eve.
Once the front passes your location, winds will start howling out of the north ushering in a much colder air mass. Wind gusts will be 30-40 mph after the front moves through and those strong winds will continue for most of the day on your Christmas Eve. A Wind Advisory has been posted for portions of the area because of the gusty breeze on the way.
Temperatures will also be a big story on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A rapid drop into the 30s and 40s will greet you on Christmas Eve morning and with the gusty winds, it will feel even colder than that. We do get sunshine back by the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve which will lead us into a sunny but cold Christmas Day. Overnight lows for Santa’s flight into Louisiana on Christmas night will be in the 20s on the north shore and near freezing in all areas south of the lake.
Slowly we do moderate the temperatures this weekend but overall the pattern stays quiet so after tonight’s storm event, no rain chances are on the way over the next several days.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.