Zack: Tornado watches go up; line of storms moving through

Temperatures will also be a big story on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A rapid drop into the 30s and 40s will greet you on Christmas Eve morning and with the gusty winds, it will feel even colder than that. We do get sunshine back by the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve which will lead us into a sunny but cold Christmas Day. Overnight lows for Santa’s flight into Louisiana on Christmas night will be in the 20s on the north shore and near freezing in all areas south of the lake.