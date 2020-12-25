3-alarm fire in St. Roch spoils Christmas, but leaves no one injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire means four people will not be able to spend Christmas in their St. Roch home.
The New Orleans Fire Department says firefighters received the call just before 2 a.m. for a fire in the 2200 blk. of Franklin Ave.
By the time they arrived, the flames spread to a duplex next door, but all four neighbors were able to escape.
The American Red Cross is assisting them. No one was hurt, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
The fire was under control by 3:40 a.m., but firefighters are monitoring for hot spots.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.