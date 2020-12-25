LSU changes Saturday opponent to Nicholls St. at new start time

LSU Men’s Basketball

LSU changes Saturday opponent to Nicholls St. at new start time
Cam Thomas (24) and Javonte Smart (1) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on December 14, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Andrew Wevers/Andrew Wevers / LSU Athletics)
By Kent Lowe | LSU Athletics | December 24, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 11:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - In a late Christmas Eve switch, the LSU Athletics Department announced Thursday night that the basketball Tigers will now host Nicholls at 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 26) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Both the opponent and the tip time has changed for the game. Season ticket holders will have their mobile tickets adjusted with the new opponent and game time during the day on Friday. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Nicholls is 2-3 on the season.

The LSU-Nicholls game replaces a game scheduled earlier this week for Saturday afternoon (Dec. 26) against Texas Southern. Texas Southern was forced to withdraw from the game Thursday in accordance with NCAA COVID-19 protocols in their program.

RELATED: LSU resumes games by hosting former coach/player Johnny Jones and Texas Southern

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.