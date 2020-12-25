Man found in trunk of vehicle during New Orleans East homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide at Basinview Dr. and S. I-10 Service Rd.
Initial reports indicate a male decedent discovered by a motorist in the trunk of a vehicle on the embankment of the Service Road.
No further information is available at this time.
If you have any information that might help officers solve this case, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
