New Orleans Christmas crime brings homicide count over 200

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in the South 7th Ward, Friday night, the latest of several over Christmas Eve and Christmas.
While many people were at home preparing for Christmas Day, NOPD says two teenage boys,15 and 16 years old, were walking down the street around Symmes Avenue and Irby Street in New Orleans East.
Just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday, investigators say the boys were approached by a group of three or four unidentified males who shot them.
NOPD says they were driven to a local hospital. No update on their conditions.
Day turned to night and investigators made a gruesome discovery also in the East.
Around 10:30 p.m., NOPD says a passing driver noticed an abandoned car on the side of the I-10 Service Road, near Basinview Drive.
In the trunk, the man was discovered shot to death.
On the other side of town, Police say a Christmas morning argument in the Leonidas neighborhood turned to gunfire.
NOPD says around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Green and Monroe street, one man pulled a gun and shot the other man multiple times, killing him, before running away.
Nine hours later, NOPD says a man was shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of St. Bernard and North Claiborne in the South 7th Ward. He has been transported to UMC.
The Metropolitan Crime Commission says shootings are up 66 percent this year and homicides are up 68 percent. The murder victim count is now over 200.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 and leave an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.