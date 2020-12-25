1 person killed in New Orleans uptown area shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1700 blk. of Green St. around 9:30 a.m.
Initial reports from police indicate two males were involved in an altercation.
One of the them produced a firearm and and shot the victim multiple times. The gunman fled on foot.
EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
